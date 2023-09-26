Indianapolis, IN Author Publishes Autobiography
September 26, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLife of a Changed Thugg, a new book by Yusuf Hanif Salaam aka Joseph H Dixson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Life of a Changed Thugg is the turbulent true story of Yusuf Hanif Salaam and his struggles growing up in a dangerous neighborhood. Through many ups and downs, Salaam eventually finds peace and truth in Islam which sees him through all his dark times.
Life of a Changed Thugg is a 336-page paperback with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-445-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/life-of-a-changed-thugg/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/life-of-a-changed-thugg/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us