Redding, CA Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
September 26, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Armageddon Incantation, a new book by C.L. Armerding, has been released by RoseDog Books.
If you had the power to kill trillions of lives with three words, why would you do it? For one cursed soul, her motive was revenge.
On a planet called Kador, there existed a planet-wide empire called Alonava. It was home to many talented wizards who wielded magic by drawing words represented by arcane symbols. However, the people of Alonava were in grave danger at the hands of a powerful necromancer called the Lich Queen. She sought the deadliest spell of all time, the Armageddon Incantation. To cast the spell, all she needed were three words sequestered in the most unreachable of places.
An audacious and kindhearted wizard named Talia and a sensible scholar named Suki uncovered the Lich Queen's plan, but their superiors refused to help them. With the fate of the world at stake, these two women must unlock the secrets of the past and uncover the Armageddon Incantation. If the Lich Queen got the spell first, then all hope will be lost… or maybe not.
The Armageddon Incantation tells the story of a world where magic comes from the power of words. Revenge and Anger can cause destruction and pain, Incuriosity can cause forgetfulness and loss, and Apathy can cause inaction. However, as Talia and Suki will learn, there is only one word more powerful than them all.
About the Author
C.L. Armerding eagerly presents his second book after Path of the Whiptails. Inspired by archaeology and calligraphy, he wrote another tale to excite and inspire.
The Armageddon Incantation is a 124-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-222-1. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-armageddon-incantation/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/the-armageddon-incantation/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us