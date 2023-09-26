Jennifer Brucato Earns the Accredited Wealth Management Advisor (AWMA®) Designation
September 26, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsStamford, CT - Asset Management Group, Inc. is proud to announce that Jennifer Brucato has been awarded the Accredited Wealth Management Advisor (AWMA®) Designation by the College of Financial Planning. This prestigious designation recognizes Jennifer's commitment to providing comprehensive and expert financial advice to high-net-worth clients.
The AWMA® program equips financial advisors with the knowledge and skills necessary to address the unique and complex needs of affluent individuals and families. High-net-worth clients often face intricate financial decisions spanning investments, insurance, tax planning, retirement planning, and estate planning, among others. The AWMA® designation empowers advisors like Jennifer to identify, analyze, and recommend strategies tailored to diverse financial needs and goals.
AWMA® designees distinguish themselves by offering holistic financial guidance that goes beyond investment planning. They excel in providing comprehensive recommendations to help clients achieve a wide range of objectives, such as funding their children's education, optimizing tax strategies, and building a secure retirement nest egg. In today's complex financial landscape, an AWMA® designee is a trusted resource for informed advice on the most suitable assets and strategies for clients' total financial well-being.
Jennifer, a resident of Norwalk, holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from Loyola University in New Orleans. She joined Asset Management Group in 2017 as a Client Services Assistant and quickly advanced to the role of Client Services Coordinator. Jennifer's dedication to professional development is evident through her attainment of the Financial Paraplanner Qualified Professional (FPQP™) designation from the College of Financial Planning. She has worked closely with the firm's financial planners to craft and implement financial plans for clients.
Furthermore, in 2018, Jennifer successfully completed all coursework and passed the required Connecticut State exam to obtain a license from the Department of Insurance. In 2022, she achieved another milestone by obtaining her Series 65 securities license, passing the FINRA-administered exam. In her role at Asset Management Group, Jennifer is responsible for executing comprehensive financial plans aimed at helping clients achieve their financial objectives.
Asset Management Group, Inc., www.AMGplanning.com, was founded in 1983. The financial planning practice is a dynamic, privately held company with a well-established customer base. The firm builds long-term relationships with clients and provides them with financial planning advice and counseling. The company is proactive in bringing information and advice to its clients and strives to provide services that exceed their client's expectations.
College for Financial Planning, The College for Financial Planning, now known as the College for Financial Planning at Kaplan University, is an educational institution that offers programs and courses in the field of financial planning. It was founded in 1972 and has been a pioneer in providing education and training for individuals pursuing careers in financial planning and related fields.
Contact Information
lee@amgplanning.com
Asset Management Group, Inc.
203-964-8300
