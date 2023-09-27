St. Joseph, MO Author Publishes Children's Book
September 27, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHannah's Amazing Adventures: Traveling the Country One Truck Stop at a Time, a new book by Josh Miller, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Hannah is an eight-year-old pug on the trip of a lifetime with her Uncle Josh who drives a semi-truck across the country. Hannah gets to hear, smell, see, and taste new things for the very first time on her trip, reminding us all that, young or old, we should take a step back and enjoy everything life has to offer. A fun story for children of all ages, Hannah's Amazing Adventures is full of light, laughter, and lessons about trying new things!
About the Author
Josh Miller is the youngest of six. Throughout his life, he has done a fair amount of moving around. As soon as he was old enough, he started searching for the place where he belonged. Miller began writing poetry at an early age and then moved on to stories. He is an avid lover of wolves and collects wolf memorabilia.
Hannah's Amazing Adventures: Traveling the Country One Truck Stop at a Time is a 38-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (hardcover $32.00, eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7349-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/hannahs-amazing-adventures-traveling-the-country-one-truck-stop-at-a-time-pb/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
