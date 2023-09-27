Highland, AR Author Publishes Workout Log
September 27, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Bad-Ass Body Book: Workout Log, a new book by William Kaelber, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Bad-Ass Body Book: Workout Log is an easy to follow self-improvement journey for anyone interested in adopting healthier food and exercise habits. This book includes basic food nutritional information to help the reader develop a better understanding of what they are eating. This is followed with a pre-loaded workout routine log for each of the five major muscle groups: chest, back, abs (core), arms, and legs. This book is about helping to document and track your status while on your way to a healthier, more fit version of yourself.
About the Author
William Kaelber was born in Clay County, Indiana. He currently resides in Highland, Arkansas. William is a retired Air Force Sergeant interested in healthy lifestyle habits. He enjoys fitness, food, and farming as part of this lifestyle. He also loves to spend his free time contributing to making his community better, as he sees the community as his own family.
The Bad-Ass Body Book: Workout Log is a 176-page paperback with a retail price of $76.00 (eBook $71.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4432-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-bad-ass-body-book-workout-log/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-bad-ass-body-book-workout-log/
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
