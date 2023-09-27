Hayden, CO Author Publishes Short Story Collection
September 27, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsRanch Tails: Welcome Orphan Mustang Nina, a new book by Jane O'Meara-Hendricks, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Ranch Tails is a series of short stories about ranch animals and ranch life. Welcome Orphan Mustang Nina is the true story about a little wild Mustang foal, who at the age of approximately 12 days old, was abandoned by her mother out in the wild. The story takes place in a far Northwest corner of Colorado. It is a story of her adaptation to humans, survival, and acceptance into a herd that she can call her own.
About the Author
Jane O'Meara-Hendricks has been riding and loving horses since she was six years old. She is passionate about Mustang horses. She has been a Therapeutic Horseback Riding Instructor for over 25 years. She runs a Therapeutic Horsemanship Program for Law Enforcement personnel and First Responders at her ranch. Her adopted Mustangs are the full time staff for the program. She lives on her beautiful ranch in Northwest Colorado with her family and numerous animals.
Ranch Tails: Welcome Orphan Mustang Nina is a 36-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-345-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/ranch-tails-welcome-orphan-mustang-nina/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/ranch-tails-welcome-orphan-mustang-nina/
