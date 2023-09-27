San Antonio, TX Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
September 27, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Valkyrie in the West, a new book by Alaric Araya, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In the Nordic lands of the legendary Valkyries, Kindra, a young woman determined to prove herself, has spent her entire life training to join their elite ranks. As she finally seems to achieve her dream, something goes wrong – and Kindra finds herself a thousand years in the future, far from her homeland and time. Now stuck in the modern world, she must survive the culture clashes and unfamiliar territory while also surviving the terrifying force from her own place and time. As she seeks to uncover the true reason for her presence in this strange world, she must also prepare for a battle she fears is fast approaching.
About the Author
Alaric Araya spends his time writing and watching movies to gather ideas for new projects. He is also an avid collector of comic books, which has helped him broaden his imagination and creativity. He also exercises avidly and encourages others to maintain fitness through regular exercise as well.
The Valkyrie in the West is a 332-page paperback with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-021-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-valkyrie-in-the-west/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-valkyrie-in-the-west/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us