Sun Prairie, WI Author Publishes Children's Christmas Book
September 27, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHer Christmas Angel, a new book by Laurie Ann Mosher, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
To the children of Haleyville, Mrs. Piper-Smith is as close to Mrs. Claus as any human can be. A craftswoman of unmatched skill, people come from all over to adopt one of her beautiful and unique Christmas angel tree toppers year-round. When a special little girl named Emily Jones walks into her shop one winter day, the two form a special bond over the tiniest Christmas angel, Anna, and learn a thing or two about what it means to be an angel themselves.
About the Author
Laurie Ann Mosher and her husband Mark call Wisconsin home. They are proud parents and loving grandparents. They have a spunky dog named Annie. Mosher enjoys interior decorating and cooking. Her favorite time of year is summer, and she enjoys chocolate and country music. She is a believer.
Her Christmas Angel is a 30-page hardbound with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7037-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/her-christmas-angel/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/her-christmas-angel/
