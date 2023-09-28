Niles, IL Author Publishes Children's Book
September 28, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsEllie and Her Friends, a new book by B Robert O, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Meet Ellie the elevator. She and her friends are very close; they all work in a fancy new office building, the Murdock Building! With Tony being the elevator operator for Ellie, hearing stories and watching the interactions of the elevator riders bring Ellie and her friends much joy. Until, over time, there are changes made to the elevator systems. Technology has been improving, and it is affecting Ellie and her friends. What will happen to Ellie and her friends?
About the Author
B Robert O is a retired teacher and principal who enjoys writing stories for children. He has co-authored for a series of Process Science books for children, has served on numerous district committees, and president of the local PTA. B Robert O has been an evaluator for the State of Illinois' school districts regarding curriculum and teacher evaluations.
Ellie and Her Friends is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7122-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/ellie-and-her-friends/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/ellie-and-her-friends/
