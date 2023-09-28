Philadelphia, PA Author Publishes Short Story Collection
September 28, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsShortz, a new book by K.M. Carter, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Shortz is a collection of short stories with a moral attached. What would you do if you were granted the power to change your past and live your life over again? Would you squander it again or change for the better. Several people get this chance when granted a "Replay" of their lives in a collection of short stories. Others include a woman who suddenly wins the lottery but has to fight for what she won and a woman who reflects on her life as she sits dying. All of these compelling stories have an important lesson to teach about the frailty of life and the consequences of our actions.
About the Author
K.M. Carter was born and raised in Philadelphia. This is his first book, but he's been doing creative writing since the age of 15. His original intent was to become a disc jockey and announce radio news, but life had other plans for him. Due to a stroke, he's a double amputee and wants to pursue writing full time. He is also an artist. His music can be heard at soundcloud.com/reesecarter41. He has no children and currently still resides in Philadelphia. He enjoys basketball, cycling, and card games.
Shortz is a 46-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-187-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/shortz/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/shortz/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us