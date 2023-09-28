Bainbridge, NY Author Publishes Memoir
September 28, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsIs the Swing High or Low?: Living with Someone with Bipolar Disorder, a new book by Wilma Cotten, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In Is the Swing High or Low? author Wilma Cotten reveals the struggles she had with her bipolar daughter Andrea, who succumbed to the evils of drugs as a method of self-care.
While trying to be a supportive and loving mother, Wilma struggled for years to find some solution to her daughter's problems. Counseling, medication, rehab-nothing seemed to help. So she did what any mother would do-she loved her unconditionally anyway.
It is important to remember that mental health issues should be taken seriously and treated as illnesses, much like diabetes or heart disease. Is the Swing High or Low? will help us open our eyes to symptoms early on so we can be proactive in obtaining the best possible treatment plan for our loved ones.
About the Author
Wilma Cotten lives a simple life now in Upstate NY. She resides in an old farmhouse that she shares with her 2 German Shephard rescues. Over the years she has taken classes on parenting and brain disorders. Her interests include sewing, quilting, reading and being outdoors. She has a precious daughter who is the mother of her only grandchild.
Is the Swing High or Low?: Living with Someone with Bipolar Disorder is a 264-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-323-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/is-the-swing-high-or-low-living-with-someone-with-bipolar-disorder/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/is-the-swing-high-or-low-living-with-someone-with-bipolar-disorder/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
