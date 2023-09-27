Lanserhof Group will open its first health resort in Spain following an agreement with AltamarCAM and Inbest-GPF

AltamarCAM and Inbest-GPF, together with the Austrian Group Lanserhof, join forces to invest 100 million euros in the wellness sector.Madrid/Hamburg, Sept 27, 2023 - Global asset manager AltamarCAM Partners and Spanish real estate group Inbest-GPF have partnered with Lanserhof Group, a leader in preventive medicine and health resorts, to open Spain's first Lanserhof health resort. The project represents a €100 million investment in the wellness sector.Lanserhof, awarded World's Best Medical Spa in 2022 for the 8th consecutive year, currently operates health resorts in Austria and Germany, as well as day-resorts in London and Hamburg. The group specializes in preventive medicine, longevity, and wellness, blending traditional naturopathy with cutting-edge medical advancements.The new resort will be situated near Marbella, within the Finca Cortesin resort, ranked as Spain's Best Resort Hotel. The 24,000 m2 facility will feature 70 rooms and state-of-the-art medical equipment, aiming for the highest sustainability standards.Dr. Christian Harisch, CEO of Lanserhof Group, said, "Following our recent expansion in Sylt, we're excited to extend our world-class health services to Southern Europe." Fernando Olaso of AltamarCAM and Inbest-GPF partners added, "We're delighted to support Lanserhof's expansion, which will positively impact the local community and enhance Costa del Sol's international image."Construction is set to begin in mid-2024, with the resort expected to open in 2026.