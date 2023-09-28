Stephenville, TX Author Publishes Children's Book
September 28, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAdventures at the Farm: Book 2, a new book by Debby Lowe, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Charlie the big red dog, Tubby the fat gray cat, and Squeeks the brown mouse enjoy many amazing adventures together. The friends are warned never to go near Snort the bull's pen. When the friends decide not to listen, they find themselves in over their heads.
With colorful illustrations that captivate children's eyes, Adventures at the Farm: Book 2 helps children learn to make friends with others who may not be just like them.
About the Author
Debby Lowe lives on a farm with her husband of over 52 years. Together, they have a daughter, son-in-law, two grandsons, and two granddaughters. They are involved with community affairs in their small community. Lowe loves working in her yard and spending time with her beautiful family.
Adventures at the Farm: Book 2 is a 20-page hardcover with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-325-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/adventures-at-the-farm-book-2/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/adventures-at-the-farm-book-2/
