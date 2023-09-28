Chino Hills, CA Author Publishes Memoir
September 28, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThird Time Was Not A Charm: Surviving Narcissistic Abuse, a new book by Theodore "Teddy" Bowers, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Abuse has no gender. Teddy Bowers learned this the hard way after his affair with and subsequent marriage to a covert narcissist with narcissistic personality disorder.
From finding the courage to stand up to his abuser to the struggles of the ensuing divorce, Teddy uncovered the realities of narcissism and narcissistic abuse. He now shares his tale to serve as an advocate and ally to other victims and to bring awareness to the topic.
This true story of one man's life and firsthand experience being a survivor of narcissistic abuse shows that there is light at the end of the tunnel. Help and healing are possible.
About the Author
Author Teddy Bowers is an avid outdoorsman who enjoys camping, hiking, and fitness training. His favorite outdoor sport, however, is off-roading in his Jeep, or doing anything else Jeep or 4x4 related.
Bowers is a fan of other sports, as well, including NASCAR and football at both the college and national levels.
Often referred to as a social butterfly, Bowers genuinely loves meeting new people, and he brings a fun, carefree attitude wherever he goes.
The author is set to be featured in the upcoming documentary "Empathy Not Included," coming soon to streaming services.
Third Time Was Not A Charm: Surviving Narcissistic Abuse is a 276-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-265-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/third-time-was-not-a-charm-surviving-narcissistic-abuse/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/third-time-was-not-a-charm-surviving-narcissistic-abuse/
