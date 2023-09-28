Lincoln, CA Author Publishes Novel
September 28, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsUnimaginable Dream: Inheritance, a new book by Gilbert G. Wagner, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"I inherit a great amount of money that I use to form a conglomerate. I buy the things I dream about. A lavish world cruise with my family. I form a mother company and use family and friends to operate it. My companies develop futuristic cars, airplanes and naval ships. In addition, a new type of fuel for them, making them go father and faster. I am above normal with negotiations."
About the Author
Author Gilbert G. Wagner loves to do woodwork: desks, tables, cabinets. He has been married to Gayle for fifty-four years, and they have two daughters and two grandchildren. He coached both of his daughters in soccer for nine years. He likes fishing and has a deeper-than-normal love for cars.
Unimaginable Dream: Inheritance is a 352-page hardcover with a retail price of $36.00 (eBook $21.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3036-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/unimaginable-dream-inheritance/
