Arroyo Grande, CA Author Publishes Memoir

A Day in the Life is a gripping coming-of-age memoir in the same realm as Platoon and Born on the Fourth of July. Told in snapshot scenes during his recovery, Madigan intersperses family funnies, Los Angeles surf culture, and Catholic school antics within his soul-baring tale of day-to-day survival. Ultimately, Madigan relies on his own grit and faith in God to guide him through his perilous journey and return to The World in one piece.
About the Author
Walt Madigan was born in Los Angeles, California, in May 1947, the sixth of eight children brought into the world by Nellie Madigan. He attended Catholic schools through grade twelve and was drafted into the United States Army in 1966. He served as a combat infantryman in Vietnam, was wounded twice, and finished his second year in the Army as a Drill Sergeant at Fort Ord in Monterey, CA. He received an honorable discharge in August 1968.
After earning a degree in Behavioral Sciences from San Jose State University (1972) and moving to Alaska where he learned the flooring trade, he opened his own business, North Shore Flooring, first in North Lake Tahoe, and then in Kings Beach, CA. He specialized in antique, vintage, and reclaimed hardwoods; fine carpeting; and luxury vinyl plank until his retirement in 2019. He lives in Arroyo Grande on the Central California Coast. His days are now filled with writing exercises, pickleball, kayaking on the ocean, and day hikes in Big Sur.
A Day in the Life: 7th Cavalry: A Memoir is a 194-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (hardbound $30.00, eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-165-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-day-in-the-life-7th-cavalry-a-memoir-pb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-day-in-the-life-7th-cavalry-a-memoir-pb/
