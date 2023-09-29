Houston, TX Author Publishes Self-Help Book
September 29, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe GameChanger Perspective, a new book by Mr. Oscar J. Starr III, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
What makes someone a game-changer? Is it creativity, a thirst for knowledge? Perhaps it is motivation, the ability to think outside the box and take risks. Perhaps it is all of these attributes and more.
Through The GameChanger Perspective, readers will gain insight on what it means to be a game-changer, what qualities make up those people who change our world, and what you can do to become one yourself. With looks into modern-day game-changers and how they have shaped society, Mr. Oscar J. Starr provides us with all the tools needed to begin forging our own path, and creating a bright future of invention and innovation.
About the Author
Mr. Oscar J. Starr III and his wife both own and operate their own business, Express Direct Professional Services. In his spare time, he enjoys listening to classic R&B, spending time with family, and going to long drives. He also likes to spend his time helping those in needed and working on various projects pertaining to his company.
The GameChanger Perspective is a 50-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-024-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-gamechanger-perspective/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-gamechanger-perspective/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
