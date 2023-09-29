Ninety Six, SC Author Publishes Romantic Suspense Novel
September 29, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsUnbroken, a new book by Alex Steele, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Sara Gigante was broken like shattered glass when she finally found the courage to escape from the abusive husband who promised to love and protect her. In efforts to save her life and the life of her one-year son, Sara flees to another state and assumes a new identity as Trish Smathers in hopes of deterring her husband Frank from ever finding them. But Sara knows that Frank is a very powerful and dangerous man in the illegal drug trade business and it's not a matter of if he finds her, it's a matter of when. Struggling to keep their lives as normal as possible, Sara secures a job as personal assistant to Heavy-Weight MMA fighter Gabriel Cohen, an eligible bachelor fighting his own demons in life. For nearly four years, Sara is able to hide from Frank and manages to keep her true identity hidden from Gabe, but what Sara isn't able to do is to keep herself from falling in love with him, despite knowing that Gabe could very well be Frank's next victim.
Unbroken tells the story of a young woman's fight for survival, and the internal struggle within herself to know that she is worthy to be loved; especially by someone like Gabriel Cohen; her colleague, her friend, her protector. Could Gabe really want someone like her, someone broken, someone damaged? Would he ever be willing to leave his playboy lifestyle and surrender his heart whole-heartedly to a woman whose been broken in so many ways? And if he does, would Sara ever forgive herself if Frank took vengeance against him. Although Gabe is very well capable of protecting Sara, Frank is a very dangerous man who would rather see them both dead than to not have her for himself.
About the Author
Alex Steele resides in a small town in South Carolina with her spouse and two of her four children. She's a proud military mom and also a proud grandmother of her one-year-old granddaughter Lilabug. She is a registered nurse at her local hospital and when she's not working, she's spending time with her family. In her spare time, Steele enjoys writing and spending time with her characters! Alongside writing books, Steele writes screenplays and also is a film director and producer for her new production company Empowering Women Productions.
Steele's dream is to own a nice log home on some land with her family, where she can sit on the deck overlooking the mountains while writing her next big seller.
Unbroken is a 218-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-172-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/darkness-descending/
