Littlestown, PA Author Publishes Dark Suspense Novel
September 30, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAnthro, a new book by Andy Joy, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Jack Towzer, an average young man with an average life, is thrown for a loop when a deranged scientist's deadly virus is released to the world. This virus causes mutations that create human-animal hybrids referred to as Anthros. With fear, anger, and hatred filling the world, Jack must learn how to live in this new version of reality, especially when he becomes an Anthro himself.
About the Author
Andy Joy enjoys raising chickens, reading, and drawing in his spare time. He has a wide variety of interests, including history, science, cooking, and the paranormal.
Anthro is a 136-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3186-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/anthro/
