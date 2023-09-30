Smithville, MO Author Publishes Science Fiction Novel
September 30, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Crystalline Apocalypse: The Lesser World Series Book 1, a new book by Joseph V. Oehring, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Crystalline Apocalypse is a boldly entertaining, highly imaginative science-fiction story about an apocalyptic event that puts the entire world into peril. The colorful characters -both human and alien-capture the reader's attention as all of humankind finds itself fighting a proxy war against a horrific, godlike alien species. This story will captivate the reader, who's in for an exciting adventure!
About the Author
Joseph V. Oehring has served his country for fourteen years as an enlisted soldier in the U.S. Army Infantry, and he continues to serve today. Typing on a typewriter is very therapeutic for him. He wrote this exciting story in hopes of entertaining the world! Joseph has been married to his beautiful wife for twenty years, and they have four wonderful children-one girl and three boys. When he's not leading soldiers, he enjoys walks with his wife, playing with his kids, working out at the gym, and playing video games. He looks forward to the release of the second book in the Lesser World Series, The Chaos Crystals, in the near future.
The Crystalline Apocalypse: The Lesser World Series Book 1 is a 220-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-468-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-crystalline-apocalypse-the-lesser-world-series-book-1/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-crystalline-apocalypse-the-lesser-world-series-book-1/
