Lawnside, NJ Author Publishes Fiction Novel

Purpose Me: Volume 2: The Origins of Karina, a new book by Seth Andre Robinson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc."And from this little girl shall come a generation of blessed people." This book is centered on such a girl. Karina, a fictional character created by Seth Andre Robinson, was born and raised in Ghana, Africa. Shy and quiet but spiritually gifted, Karina goes through a series of life-changing events-events that help her discover her purpose. Once receiving this revelation, she helps others to find the same.About the AuthorHello, my name is Seth Andre Robinson. A native of Camden, New Jersey. I'm grateful for the opportunity to be able to share this story with you and to be able to do so in a creative matter.I believe this story is God given. I also believe that when God ministers to us, he does so in one of three ways. Either God will plant a seed in our hearts, cultivate a seed that's in our hearts or harvest a seed that's in our hearts.I pray that upon reading this book one of these three things will happen for you. To learn more about me and my Purpose Me project, please visit purposemethebook.com.Purpose Me: Volume 2: The Origins of Karina is a 176-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7219-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/purpose-me-volume-2-the-origins-of-karina/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/purpose-me-volume-2-the-origins-of-karina/