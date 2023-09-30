Lawnside, NJ Author Publishes Fiction Novel
September 30, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPurpose Me: Volume 2: The Origins of Karina, a new book by Seth Andre Robinson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"And from this little girl shall come a generation of blessed people." This book is centered on such a girl. Karina, a fictional character created by Seth Andre Robinson, was born and raised in Ghana, Africa. Shy and quiet but spiritually gifted, Karina goes through a series of life-changing events-events that help her discover her purpose. Once receiving this revelation, she helps others to find the same.
About the Author
Hello, my name is Seth Andre Robinson. A native of Camden, New Jersey. I'm grateful for the opportunity to be able to share this story with you and to be able to do so in a creative matter.
I believe this story is God given. I also believe that when God ministers to us, he does so in one of three ways. Either God will plant a seed in our hearts, cultivate a seed that's in our hearts or harvest a seed that's in our hearts.
I pray that upon reading this book one of these three things will happen for you. To learn more about me and my Purpose Me project, please visit purposemethebook.com.
Purpose Me: Volume 2: The Origins of Karina is a 176-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7219-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/purpose-me-volume-2-the-origins-of-karina/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/purpose-me-volume-2-the-origins-of-karina/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us