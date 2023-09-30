Leesburg, VA Author Publishes Work & Life Improvement Book
September 30, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsRebooting: Transitioning from You to New and Experienced You, a new book by Billy Poggi MBA, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Written by a U.S. Marine who made the transition from the military to the private sector and learned a lot along the way. Rebooting examines how you, too, can successfully navigate the challenges ahead while also utilizing all of your past experience. In this book, you'll learn strategies that leaders like you can implement in the everyday arena, capitalizing on the curated skills developed from global experience. Enhance your own expertise and prepare to lead from the front in the ever-changing landscape of software development.
About the Author
Billy Poggi MBA, is a U.S. Marine, husband, and father of two who resides in Virginia. He currently works in the software development space, where he supports customers in the government sector and volunteers with a variety of technology groups.
Outside of his military officer career, Billy has led in private sector roles such as Director, Project and Program Manager, Senior DevOps Engineer, and Technical Project Manager for several private sector companies.
Rebooting: Transitioning from You to New and Experienced You is a 136-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-308-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/rebooting-transitioning-from-you-to-new-and-experienced-you/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
