Suwanee, GA Author Publishes Essay Collection
October 03, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHollomon Speaks: Thinking Through 2020 & 2021, a new book by Bryan Hollomon Williams, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Hollomon Speaks: Thinking Through 2020 & 2021 is a thought-provoking collection of essays concerning the author's life in America at the period. Authentic and direct, the author discusses society and politics, COVID, religion, etc. There is no specific audience or demographic targeted because all can relate to these observations and opinions. The author hopes readers are able to gain new perspectives on various facets of life and that more and more people begin to think as individuals, seek knowledge of things for themselves, and break free from the dead-end conditioning that so many of us were subjected to growing up.
About the Author
Bryan Hollomon Williams is a proud member of the Type 1 Diabetes Community around the world. He was diagnosed December 1, 1990, at the age of fourteen. He considers all Type 1 diabetics his brothers and sisters. Williams loves writing, fishing, and hanging out with family and friends. He is married with four kids: three daughters and a son.
Hollomon Speaks: Thinking Through 2020 & 2021 is a 178-page paperback with a retail price of $47.00 (eBook $42.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3094-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/hollomon-speaks-thinking-through-2020-2021/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/hollomon-speaks-thinking-through-2020-2021/
