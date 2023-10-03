Flushing, NY Author Publishes Poetry
October 03, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMoonlight Is Better Than Sunlight, a new book by Harley Rose, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Harley Rose uses poetry to connect with others. Poetry helps her express who she is, what she is feeling, how she deals with life and her own mind. Growing up, she always felt alone until she started to read and she was able to feel connected though words someone else had written. Through her own writing, she conveys unsureness, loneliness, gothic pains, emotional growth, love, grief and gives us many imaginative stories.
About the Author
Harley Rose currently lives in New York City where the many streets and subways give her a lot of inspiration. In her free time, when she is not reading or writing, she enjoys painting, sketching, and listening to music.
Moonlight Is Better Than Sunlight is a 122-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3157-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/moonlight-is-better-than-sunlight/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/moonlight-is-better-than-sunlight/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
