Concord, CA Author Publishes Family History Book
October 03, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Franciscan Priest: My 4X Great Grandfather, a new book by Ron Wood, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This is Ron Wood's second book. It is the story of his four-times Great Grandfather, who came to the Americas in 1806. He was a Franciscan Priest assigned to the Alta California mission system owned by the Catholic Church. This book was developed through family stories passed down through many generations. Fr. Blas Ordaz was born in 1792 and passed away in 1850, in the same year that California became the 31st state of The United States. Blas is buried underneath the floor of the San Gabriel Mission, located in San Gabriel, California.
The Franciscan Priest: My 4X Great Grandfather is a 80-page hardbound with a retail price of $34.00 (eBook $29.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-336-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-franciscan-priest-my-4x-great-grandfather/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-franciscan-priest-my-4x-great-grandfather/
