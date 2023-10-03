San Antonio, TX Author Publishes Children's Book
October 03, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsKenny the Dog: Book 1: Opposites, a new book by Dulce Zavala, has been released by RoseDog Books.
I love learning! Don't you?!
Kenny the Dog: Book 1: Opposites is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-225-9. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/kenny-the-dog-book-1-opposites/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/kenny-the-dog-book-1-opposites/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
