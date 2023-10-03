Washington Island, WI Author Publishes Religious Biography
October 03, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPlanting the Seed, a new book by Robert Mazibuko, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Robert Mazibuko was taught the Bahá'í Faith by Emeric and Rosemary Sala, a couple who pioneered to South Africa from Canada during the last Teaching Plan (the Ten Year Spiritual Crusade) initiated by Shoghi Effendi, the Guardian of the Bahá'í Faith. In the sixty years that the author has now been a Bahá'í, he has met many a pioneer mainly from the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. This book is written as an effort to remember friends who went to Africa to plant seeds of Great News: that a Prophet had come into the world and left a Message of unity for all humankind.
Planting the Seed is a 226-page paperback with a retail price of $57.00 (eBook $52.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-240-2. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/planting-the-seed/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/planting-the-seed/
