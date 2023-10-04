Bridgeport, CT Author Publishes Book about Toxic Workplaces
October 04, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHow to Survive a Toxic Boss, a new book by Dr. Herron Keyon Gaston, has been released by RoseDog Books.
How to Survive a Toxic Boss is designed to give employees healthy coping strategies to survive cantankerous workplace environments and practical tools to effectively manage difficult employers, and more specifically, a toxic boss. This book will give a thorough analysis of what makes a workplace toxic, it will help one to quickly identify early signs of toxicity, and how to set healthy boundaries between subordinates and managers. It provides realistic ways to detoxify your workplace culture, provide guidance on when and how to report workplace abuse, and to know when to stay or leave the organization. This book is about empowering one to have agency and to advocate for oneself in the face of workplace inequality.
About the Author
Dr. Herron Keyon Gaston is an American public intellectual, Connecticut State Senator, philosophical theologian, academician, national political commentator, community organizer, legal scholar, and renowned public speaker. Dr. Gaston is the former Associate Director of Admissions and Recruitment at Yale University Divinity School, having been the first African American to hold the position since its inception in 1822. Dr. Gaston focuses on creating a harmonious and healthy workplace culture, where individuals can thrive and grow, free from toxicity and workplace stagnation.
How to Survive a Toxic Boss is a 178-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-097-9. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/how-to-survive-a-toxic-boss/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us