Geneva, NY Author Publishes Historical Fiction Novel
October 04, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAntebellum, a new book by Little Oak, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Antebellum tells the story of love, betrayal, and tragedy in the antebellum South. Annabell Lee and her husband James are hosting a party for their third anniversary. She encounters Jack, a man she once had eyes for. Tall, Strong, and charming, she remembers again that he is the man she has always dreamed of.
A work of historical fiction, its narrative is filled with rich dialogue. Readers will find an intimate glimpse into the lives of the characters as they navigate the twists and turns of their young lives. Ultimately, Antebellum speaks to the excitement and perils of unbridled passion, the importance of gratitude, and the danger of coveting others' positions and possessions.
About the Author
Little Oak enjoys watching horse racing, car races, and crime dramas and doing word search puzzles. She likes to call her tree lot a nature center. She and her husband have three married sons.
Antebellum is a 120-page hardbound with a retail price of $27.00 (eBook $22.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6179-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/antebellum/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/antebellum/
