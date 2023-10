Opelousas, LA Author Publishes Children's Book

My Paw Paw Said!, a new book by Trina K. Francis B.A., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.A boy and his grandfather have a very special bond! In My Paw Paw Said! a little boy shares all of the lessons learned from his Paw Paw, lessons in kindness and the importance of family. My Paw Paw Said! is a warm, cozy read for the whole family, especially for a Paw Paw to his grandchildren!About the AuthorTrina K. Francis B.A., has been an educator for twenty years and specializes in early childhood development. Francis is an avid church-going woman of God and works as a youth director and dance instructor for her church. In her spare time, she loves spending time with her family and planning fun activities to do together.My Paw Paw Said! is a 34-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7047-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/my-paw-paw-said/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/my-paw-paw-said/