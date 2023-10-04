Opelousas, LA Author Publishes Children's Book
October 04, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMy Paw Paw Said!, a new book by Trina K. Francis B.A., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A boy and his grandfather have a very special bond! In My Paw Paw Said! a little boy shares all of the lessons learned from his Paw Paw, lessons in kindness and the importance of family. My Paw Paw Said! is a warm, cozy read for the whole family, especially for a Paw Paw to his grandchildren!
About the Author
Trina K. Francis B.A., has been an educator for twenty years and specializes in early childhood development. Francis is an avid church-going woman of God and works as a youth director and dance instructor for her church. In her spare time, she loves spending time with her family and planning fun activities to do together.
My Paw Paw Said! is a 34-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7047-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/my-paw-paw-said/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/my-paw-paw-said/
Contact Information
Contact Us
