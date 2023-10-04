Waynesboro, GA Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
October 04, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTrial by Fire, a new book by Aryanna Munro, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
As a member of the Machiavellians, a race of beings with supernatural powers and unnaturally long lifespans, Brianna Maddox has to overcome her fear of leadership, her pride, and her stubbornness in order to lead the Machiavellian people to victory against a foe who has haunted their kind for millennia. Along the way, she must learn to teach and guide six young recruits as well as make a decision that will change her life. Trial by Fire is a tale filled with conflict, action, drama, love, comradery, suspense, magic, monsters, dragons, and so much more.
About the Author
Aryanna Munro is a transwoman from a small town with the hopes of bringing joy to others through her stories. She's dreamed of being a published author since she was twenty. But it's not always about writing for her. When she's not glued to her computer, she likes to get out and to practice swordplay, archery, and marksmanship. She loves to practice with throwing knives and hatchets. On days when outside is not an option, she is usually playing computer games with her brother or playing on her Xbox. Aryanna loves MMORPGs, RPGs, shooters, puzzle games, and some horror games. She has a special interest in music and wanted to start her own band and be a singer, but before that dream ever formed, she used to play violin and was pretty good at it. She loves rock, metal, pop, some rap, alt rock, hard rock, punk, dubstep, chillstep, lofi, chillhop, and classical.
Trial by Fire is a 150-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3119-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/trial-by-fire/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/trial-by-fire/
