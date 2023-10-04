Canadian Author Publishes Children's Book
October 04, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsImagine!: A Safe Place to Dream and Let Your Imagination Run Wild, a new book by Donna Forster, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
An adventure through the wonderful world of a child's imagination, Imagine! A Safe Place to Dream and Let Your Imagination Run Wild! encourages children to dream their thoughts and see them in a way that brings laughter to their hearts.
May they always believe in themselves and seek joy, laughter, and love in words; and speak out and tell of goodness, excitement, and fear as they become aware of all life can offer.
About the Author
Donna Forster worked as a banker for 25 years, taught English second language for five years, and went on a mission to Africa. She currently works part time in a coffee shop in a world renowned tourist attraction, The Butchart Gardens, in Victoria. She has a BED in English and several Banking degrees.
Her ministry on the streets in Victoria from 1998 to 2019 was both heart wrenching and amazing. Her mission was to get women in the sex trade into other occupations, and over the years, she met some amazing women, many of whom have successful businesses today.
At age 85, Forster loves to write short stories and novels based on real life situations, and poetry. She loves words and all they depict. She is learning how to play the Dobro.
A mother of four, she lost her eldest daughter in a house fire 14 years ago. She has seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
Imagine!: A Safe Place to Dream and Let Your Imagination Run Wild is a 24-page hardbound with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7227-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/imagine-a-safe-place-to-dream-and-let-your-imagination-run-wild/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/imagine-a-safe-place-to-dream-and-let-your-imagination-run-wild/
