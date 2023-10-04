Monroe, VA Author Publishes Children's Book
October 04, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDifferent Skies, a new book by Jackie D. Walters, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Different Skies is a story about a child exploring the various colors of the sky. All of them are different and unique but still very beautiful. The artwork uses a soft approach with slightly faded and well-blended colors to provide a sense of calm and beauty, enhancing the reader's senses throughout the story. At the end of the book, the child claims that no matter the state of the sky, she will always enjoy it with her mother. This enforces the message of the strength of the bond between child and parent.
About the Author
Jackie D. Walters was born in Lynchburg, Virginia. She currently resides in Monroe, Virginia. She is the oldest of seven children and grew up helping her parents take care of her siblings. She has had a passion for writing since age eleven and developed a dream to pursue a career as an author. She also has a knack for art, loves colors, and enjoys the natural beauty of the world around her.
Different Skies is a 30-page hardcover with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-265-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/different-skies/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us