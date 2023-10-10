Houston's Inaugural Short Film Fest Triumphs Amid SAG-AFTRA & WGA Strikes, Powered by Guide App, Big Black Tea, and More
October 10, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHOUSTON, Oct. 10, 2023 /prLeap/ — On July 21, 2023, beneath the Texas night sky, Houston's Short Short Short Film Festival (HS3FF) ignited The Cannon West Houston with cinematic brilliance. This inaugural event, held amidst the tenuous challenges of strikes by SAG-AFTRA and WGA, illuminated the indomitable spirit of the entertainment industry.
"Sponsoring this festival was inspired by Houston's rising talent. With over 4.5 years in the industry, we envision Houwood eclipsing Hollywood. The entire industry is moving indie," says Tim Salau, Sr. Director of Product at Guide and festival director.
A Showcase of Resilience: With seven Official Star Selections, six award winners, and six honorable mentions, from Houston and internationally, the festival stood as a testament to the determination of filmmakers to persevere amidst adversity.
Shining Stars: Among the festival's shining stars were Chance Smith and Harold Jackson, of InwoodPark Productions, whose "LIV" short film clinched both Best Sci-Fi and Best Action Short in the first year. Their creative prowess was a beacon of excellence.
A Newcomer's Triumph: In a story that captured hearts, Krishna Lyles, a first-time filmmaker, directed "Love + Hate", which was crowned the Best Short. Her talent and dedication shone brightly. As the winner of "Best Short", the festival will be investing in a feature-length expansion of the short and providing wrap-around production assistance to ensure she succeeds.
Capturing Visual Mastery: "I Play Loser", directed by Jezer Serafica, claimed the honor of Best Cinematography. Serafica's visual storytelling left a lasting impact.
A Worldly Perspective: "Ukraine's Daughter: Justyna Uschak", directed by first-time filmmaker Brenda Jacoby, was recognized as the Best Short Documentary. It's a testament to the power of storytelling transcending borders.
Crafting Narratives: "Outside of the Box", created by Lindsey Tod and Victoria Chaubo, triumphed with awards for Best Plot and Narrative. Their storytelling prowess pushed boundaries.
Drama Unveiled: "Wednesday's Child", written and directed by Katreeva Phillips, took home the accolades for Best Drama and Acting. It's a testament to the power of storytelling and performance. Her film remains on the festival circuit.
"We stand out with a welcoming vibe that celebrates artists and their stories, going beyond awards to uncover what inspires their art," says Josh Hernandez, local full-time filmmaker and festival director.
A Special Screening: "Bush Boi, True Story", written by Josh Hernandez & Tim Salau captured the crowd as this year's special screening. It wasn't up for an award. It's now streaming on Odysee.
Supporting Creativity: The festival's success was made possible by its dedicated sponsors. Gold sponsors included Guide App, Big Black Tea, and The Cannon West Houston, all based in Houston. Bronze sponsors, including Arizona Tea Company, Dollar General, and Sam's Club, lent their support. Silver Sponsors like Offerup, Corner Bakery Cafe, and Shakkar Craving's Desserts added to the festival's vibrancy.
Elevating Houston's Film Scene: With a partnership first ethos, HS3FF is on a mission to elevate, celebrate, and advance the city's film culture alongside national and international filmmakers. Their vision is to position Houston as the premier global destination for filmmaking, collaborating with local brands, production studios, and the Houston Film Commission to shape the future of cinema.
Join the Movement: The festival invites everyone to be a part of Houston's cinematic renaissance, where creativity knows no bounds and resilience reigns supreme. Early-bird film submissions for year 2 are now open, deadline is October 31st, 2023.
"We're gearing up for year two, with bigger plans and new partners. I believe our community will be shocked. Major sponsors are onboard alongside Guide, and we're expanding our network with studios, brands, and film programs, both locally and globally. The spotlight is on us and we are looking to work with only the best values-aligned partners," summarizes Mr. Salau.
About HS3FF:
HS3FF is a platform that champions the resilience and creativity of filmmakers. Their mission is to elevate, highlight, and progress Houston film alongside national and international filmmakers. It showcases exceptional creative talent and propels Houston into the forefront of the global film and entertainment industry. Stars start at HS3FF. Follow them on Instagram and TikTok
