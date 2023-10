Houston's Inaugural Short Film Fest Triumphs Amid SAG-AFTRA & WGA Strikes, Powered by Guide App, Big Black Tea, and More

HOUSTON, Oct. 10, 2023 /prLeap/ — On July 21, 2023, beneath the Texas night sky, Houston's Short Short Short Film Festival (HS3FF) ignited The Cannon West Houston with cinematic brilliance."Sponsoring this festival was inspired by Houston's rising talent. With over 4.5 years in the industry, we envision Houwood eclipsing Hollywood.," says, Sr. Director of Product at Guide and festival director.With seven Official Star Selections, six award winners, and six honorable mentions, from Houston and internationally, the festival stood as a testament to the determination of filmmakers to persevere amidst adversity.Among the festival's shining stars were, of InwoodPark Productions , whose "LIV" short film clinched bothin the first year. Their creative prowess was a beacon of excellence.In a story that captured hearts,, a first-time filmmaker, directed "", which was crowned the. Her talent and dedication shone brightly. As the winner of "Best Short", the festival will be investing in a feature-length expansion of the short and providing wrap-around production assistance to ensure she succeeds."I Play Loser", directed by, claimed the honor of. Serafica's visual storytelling left a lasting impact. Ukraine's Daughter: Justyna Uschak ", directed by first-time filmmaker, was recognized as the. It's a testament to the power of storytelling transcending borders. "Outside of the Box" , created by, triumphed with awards for. Their storytelling prowess pushed boundaries."Wednesday's Child", written and directed by, took home the accolades for. It's a testament to the power of storytelling and performance. Her film remains on the festival circuit., going beyond awards to uncover what inspires their art," says, local full-time filmmaker and festival director. Bush Boi, True Story" , written by Josh Hernandez & Tim Salau captured the crowd as this year's special screening. It wasn't up for an award. It's now streaming on Odysee The festival's success was made possible by its dedicated sponsors.included Guide App Big Black Tea , and The Cannon West Houston , all based in Houston., including Arizona Tea Company, Dollar General, and Sam's Club, lent their support.like Offerup, Corner Bakery Cafe, and Shakkar Craving's Desserts added to the festival's vibrancy.With a partnership first ethos, HS3FF is on a mission to elevate, celebrate, and advance the city's film culture alongside national and international filmmakers. Their vision is to position Houston as the premier global destination for filmmaking, collaborating with local brands, production studios, and the Houston Film Commission to shape the future of cinema.The festival invites everyone to be a part of Houston's cinematic renaissance, where creativity knows no bounds and resilience reigns supreme. Early-bird film submissions for year 2 are now open "We're gearing up for year two, with bigger plans and new partners. I believe our community will be shocked. Major sponsors are onboard alongside Guide, and we're expanding our network with studios, brands, and film programs, both locally and globally.," summarizes Mr. Salau.. Their mission is to elevate, highlight, and progress Houston film alongside national and international filmmakers. It showcases exceptional creative talent and propels Houston into the forefront of the global film and entertainment industry. Stars start at HS3FF. Follow them on Instagram and TikTok For Media Inquiries:Tim SalauFestival Creative DirectorHS3FFhs3ff.com832-753-1314Learn more at hs3ff.com