Neptune Beach, FL Author Publishes Romance Novel
October 06, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Officer, a new book by Michael E. Bistrica, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
When up-and-coming Hollywood star Lara Rose's career begins to stall, her manager arranges a tour to entertain the troops during the Thanksgiving holiday. With the interference of fate, Captain Edward Madin is assigned as her escort. At the end of her time there, Lara realizes she has grown fond of him and, for both a publicity stunt and her own interest, she begins writing him letters while he is on assignment in the Middle East.
Lara and Edward's romance begins to blossom, and Edward begins to struggle with Lara's celebrity status. Will tabloids and paparazzi drive these two apart, or can love truly conquer all?
Michael E. Bistrica was born and raised in Youngstown, Ohio, and attended Youngstown State University. He went on to serve as a 2nd Lieutenant in the Corps of Engineers and retired from the US Army in 1996 as a Major. After the army, Bistrica worked as a project manager for an engineering firm and then became the project manager for a general contractor in assisting the building of the Georgia World Congress Phase IV Expansion. He later managed several projects in the state of Georgia and earned his master's in technology management.
Bistrica is married to his wife Karen, and together, they have one daughter, a granddaughter, and a great-grandson. In his community, he aids in the construction of several Habitat for Humanity houses. In his spare time, Bistrica enjoys reading, astronomy, woodworking, and board and computer war gaming.
The Officer is a 182-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-321-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-officer/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-officer/
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
