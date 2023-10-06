NYC Personal Injury Lawyer Richard M. Kenny Selected for the National Trial Lawyers Top 100
We are deeply pleased to announce that our founding partner Richard M. Kenny has been selected for membership in the National Trial Lawyers Top 100.
Chosen By His Peers - The National Trial Lawyers is an invitation-only professional organization composed of the leading trial attorneys across the United States who meet exacting qualifications as civil plaintiff and/or criminal defense lawyers. Candidates are nominated by their peers and must go through a multi-phase evaluation process drawing upon third-party research and other rigorous criteria.
National Trial Lawyers Top 100 membership is extended only to a select few of the most worthy trial lawyers in each state or region, all of whom have demonstrated superior leadership, reputation, and influence in their fields.
"I am truly humbled to be honored by the most accomplished members of my profession," said Richard. "I will do my best to uphold the standards of legal excellence for which the National Trial Lawyers is so well known."
Commitment to Injured New Yorkers - Richard has been practicing personal injury law since 1990, fighting for New Yorkers in more than 200 trials in courtrooms throughout the city. He founded The Law Office of Richard M. Kenny in 2002 to represent clients who have been injured or lost loved ones as the result of serious accidents or medical malpractice.
Richard is an esteemed member of the New York State Trial Lawyers Association, the American Association of Justice, the Million Dollar Advocates Forum, and the Legends Society of Top Lawyers in the United States. He has successfully litigated multiple record-setting cases in New York, including one of the highest sustained verdicts in the history of the Second Department on a non-medical-malpractice negligence case.
Since the beginning of his career, Richard has specialized in advocating for New York City firefighters injured in the line of duty, and he is most proud of the pro bono work his office did on behalf of the victims of the September 11th tragedy and their families.
