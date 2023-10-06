Friday the 13th Tattoo Extravaganza at NYCTattooShop: 24-Hour Ink Marathon with Over 310 Designs
October 06, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Lifestyle NewsOn the auspicious date of Friday, October 13th, 2023, from dawn until dusk, NYC Tattoo Shop invites all ink enthusiasts and those eager to embrace the superstitions of the day to join them for an electrifying Friday the 13th tattoo extravaganza. This one-of-a-kind event promises to leave a permanent mark on your memory.
Event Highlights: Spooky Selection: Dive headfirst into the enchanting world of tattoos with NYCTattooShop's exclusive Friday the 13th flash sheets. Choose from over 310 bewitching designs, meticulously crafted to capture the essence of this unique day.
Sinister Savings: In the true spirit of the occasion, each tattoo from our special flash sheets will be priced at a mere $31. But there's more! For those seeking larger, more intricate ink, we're offering an incredible discount of 31% on all tattoos priced above $131. This is an extraordinary bargain compared to our regular pricing.
Marathon Hours: Our doors swing open for tattoos at the stroke of midnight (12:00 am), and the ink doesn't stop flowing until 11:59 pm the next day, or until our talented artists have worked their magic.
Walk-In Enthusiasm: We embrace the excitement of first-come, first-served walk-ins, allowing you to experience the thrill of the marathon. Additionally, for those who prefer to skip the line, we offer the convenience of optional online booking.
Experience the magic and mystique of Friday the 13th Tattoos at NYCTattooShop. This exclusive event promises to be a fusion of artistry, superstition, and spine-tingling fun.
Event Details:
Date: October 13th, 2034
Time: From 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.
Online Booking: While online booking is available for your convenience, walk-ins are warmly welcomed on a first-come, first-served basis.
Age Requirement: Valid state IDs with proof of being 18+ are required.
Locations:
Embark on this extraordinary journey and let your ink narrate a story as unique as you are. For more details and a sneak peek at our hauntingly captivating flash sheets, visit our website at https://www.nyctattooshop.com/
Contact Information
Charlie Wagner
NYCTattooShop
833-NYC-TATT
Contact Us
