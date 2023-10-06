West Yarmouth, MA Author Publishes Spiritual Guide
October 06, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTravels Into the Light and Letting Go!, a new book by Eric A. McCann, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Take a journey with Eric A. McCann into his out of body experiences. Travels Into the Light and Letting Go! details precisely what Eric A. McCann needed to learn to achieve these out of body experiences, including the exercises he uses regularly, where he could travel, and who he could meet. This guide includes several exercises you can use to help you if you choose to take a trip to the Astral plane.
About the Author
Eric A. McCann was born in the great city of San Diego, CA. During his early teen years, he had a couple of experiences but wasn't quite sure what they were called, but something deep in his consciousness knew. After serving over seven years in the U.S. Coast Guard, he finally settled down in Cape Cod, MA.
In June of 2019 after asking a simple, humble question to the universe, his life changed forever. McCann has since had over 100 out of body experiences. He decided you should have these experiences and see the beautiful universe.
Travels Into the Light and Letting Go! is a 54-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-433-1. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/travels-into-the-light-and-letting-go/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/travels-into-the-light-and-letting-go/
