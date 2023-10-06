Cedar Grove, WI Author Publishes Cartoon
October 06, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Swamp, a new book by Michael T. Ramel, has been released by RoseDog Books.
The concept behind this cartoon came from author Michael T. Ramel's father, Gerald "Jerry" Ramel. He had seen different cartoons drawn to commemorate deer camps and asked if Ramel could draw from their experiences after each deer season. He then began yearly cartoons beginning in 1988 until 1991, when they fell to the wayside. After his father's death in 1999, he decided to complete a Millennial Edition of the cartoons as a memorial. And, in 2005, one final commemoration was created of their experiences. Ramel would like this book to remain as an artifact of their family history.
Acknowledgements
"First and foremost, I would like to thank the King of Saints, Jesus Christ. Without Him nothing comes to pass (not even a comic book). I want to honor my Lord with the talents he gave me. I am a published poet and prolific writer of many published articles in various newspapers and magazines (primarily in Christian Apologetics) As my Lord came not to be served, but to serve, I want to emulate that ethic in my local church, with my coworkers, and to my fellow man. And to balance the seriousness of life, Scripture does say 'there is a time for everything under the heaven, even a time to laugh' (Ecc 3:1, 4) So, have a good laugh at our expense."
The Swamp is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 978-1-64913-014-3. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-swamp/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/the-swamp/
