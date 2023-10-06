Venus, TX Author Publishes Religious Book
October 06, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGod Is Rearranging Your Destiny, a new book by Debra A. Bennett, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Are you ready to walk into your destiny? Well, God is rearranging your destiny right now! This book is an electrifying and stimulating blueprint to help you enter the blessings that God has prepared for you. As you read, you will feel the presence of the Almighty God in your midst. You will learn how to recognize God's voice, overcome temptation, hear what God says about sex and much more. It will teach you that by walking in obedience to God, you will receive God's protection and blessings. Walking in disobedience removes God's hedges of protection and makes you vulnerable to Satan's attacks. However, you will learn the devil's tricks and strategies to defeat him in every battle and become a surmounter of all obstacles. As you read, it will show you how to get access granted into the supernatural realm by the Father through Christ Jesus. This book will ultimately catapult you into receiving what you requested from God. By the end of this book, you will know that you have been called by God. Now, let Him rearrange your destiny!
About the Author
Debra A. Bennett has been an author and educator for over 19 years. She earned a bachelor's degree in general studies and a double master's degree in curriculum & instruction and social studies (K-14). Her hobbies include reading, writing, teaching, and spending time with her family. She is the mother of an attorney, schoolteacher, and truck driver. She is an ordained minister of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. As such, she has spent more than a decade writing memoirs from God about the kingdom of Heaven and how He operates in Heaven and the earthly realm.
Meme also enjoys giving to different organizations such as Haven of Rest in Akron, Ohio; the Salvation Army; and others. She also asks God how to be a blessing to people she sees in public.
A divorced mother of two children, Meme also enjoys being a grandmother of four. She loves to worship God with family and friends and laughing with people. She is blessed to have her mom (having eight children), who raised them in the faith of Christ.
Meme also graduated in May 2022 from Ohio Christian University with a Bachelor's degree in Leadership in Ministry and a minor in Biblical Studies.
God Is Rearranging Your Destiny is a 102-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-290-8. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/god-is-rearranging-your-destiny/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/god-is-rearranging-your-destiny/
