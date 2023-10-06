Midland, TX Author Publishes Novel
October 06, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMy Keeper, a new book by Talee Moore, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Seventeen-year-old Hadley Hall attempted suicide and has been dealing with depression for over six months. After school ends and not speaking to her family about any of the events that happened, her oldest brother Emerson comes to town with his teammate, Weston. Weston himself has depression and teaches her how to deal with it without medication. He teaches her how to not let it define her.
What makes this story most interesting is the pain, the feelings from herself and her family and friends, but also the relationship and love she finds in the person who knows very little about her.
There are secrets along the way, problems she has to deal with, and speaking to her two brothers and Weston help Hadley achieve that.
Lots of people have depression, and lots of people love love. Self-growth in the process only makes it more relatable.
I hope readers take away how to handle things without the help of medication, that readers find ways themselves to deal with day to day problems, and find that suicide is not the way.
About the Author
From the author: "I am a twenty-four-year-old mother to a two-year-old son and am engaged to a wonderful man who pushes me to always make my dreams come true. My fiancée has a seven-year-old daughter, so I am going to be a step-mother as well. I enjoy reading, art, and, of course, writing."
My Keeper is a 248-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3140-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/my-keeper/
