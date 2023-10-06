Shiremanstown, PA Author Publishes Children's Book
October 06, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Bunny and the Daisy, a new book by Jessica Carpenter, has been released by RoseDog Books.
The Bunny and the Daisy is the perfect book for a young toddler or baby. It wordlessly illustrates the story of how a bunny finds a flower one day and falls in love. The bunny visits the daisy each day, taking time to water and care for it. When the flower fades away, the bunny becomes sad. He then plants seeds for the flower and watches as it grows. It demonstrates how when something bad happens, it can lead to something better yet to come.
About the Author
Jessica Carpenter is a young Christian woman who loves doing art in her spare time. Ever since she could hold a pencil or crayon, she has loved to draw and color. She has made paintings of pets, children, and topics she is passionate about, such as plants and flowers.
Jessica was born in a small town in Central Pennsylvania and went to a small Christian school. She is very close to her family and loves spending time with them. She has five siblings, as well as nieces and nephews that she dotes on.
Plants are a passion for Jessica as well, and she works as a designer at a local florist shop. She also enjoys traveling.
The Bunny and the Daisy is a 176-page hardbound with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-288-7. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-bunny-and-the-daisy/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/the-bunny-and-the-daisy/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
