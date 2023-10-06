Cuyahoga Falls, OH Author Publishes Novel
October 06, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAnd the Air Between Us…, a new book by Johnny Sams, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
And the Air Between Us… chronicles the life of a teenage boy growing into manhood in challenging and deadly situations. This man/child overcomes seemingly impossible odds-an insane mother, an ignorant drunken father, an evil uncle who desires to murder him, and great friends.
Read And the Air Between Us…, a fast-paced tale of revenge, sex, and secrets.
About the Author
Johnny Sams was born in Birmingham, AL, and raised in Cleveland, OH. He is a restless spirit consumed with wanderlust and has traveled most of his adult life. He is an ex-Marine and father of many children. An amateur artist, guitarist, and avid fisherman, Johnny believes that life is a study of life and the human condition.
And the Air Between Us… is a 178-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7137-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/and-the-air-between-us-a-tale-of-murder-friendship-sex-and-insanity/
