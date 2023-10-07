Edwards, CO Author Publishes Guide to Success
October 07, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLIFE HACKS (Preparing Yourself for Life): A Practical Guide for Success Written for Teenagers and Young Adults, a new book by Robert S. Roussey, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In this insightful guide, Robert S. Roussey emphasizes the importance of education, whether it be college, trade school, or on-the-job training; investing for your future; managing dreams and realistic expectations; physical health; positive familial, friendship, and professional relationships; and planning for retirement. Roussey blends personal anecdotes from his own life with professional advice to connect with teens and young adults and encourages them to begin planning for a life of success.
About the Author
Robert S. Roussey began working as an assistant bookkeeper at age fifteen and worked his way up to partnership at an international accounting firm, became a Chairman of the International Auditing and Assurances Standards Board, setting auditing standards for the worldwide auditing profession as well as becoming a professor at a world-renowned university. In his retirement years, he enjoys skiing, golf, reading, traveling, sailing, and cooking. Roussey is a father to two sons and grandfather to one.
LIFE HACKS (Preparing Yourself for Life): A Practical Guide for Success Written for Teenagers and Young Adults is a 142-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-425-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/life-hacks-preparing-yourself-for-life-a-practical-guide-for-success-written-for-teenagers-and-young-adults/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us