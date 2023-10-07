Brewster, NY Author Publishes Children's Book
October 07, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsColors of Benjamin Blue, a new book by Gammy B. Nichols, has been released by RoseDog Books.
All colors show who you are and what you can be.
The colors in this delightful book represents feelings and emotions of a little boy who sees colors in his own special way. For all who knows a special someone big or small, with the hope you and your loved one will enjoy this funny and lighthearted book for all ages.
With love and affection Colors of Benjamin Blue was created for your reading pleasure.
Colors of Benjamin Blue is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-210-6. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/colors-of-benjamin-blue/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/colors-of-benjamin-blue/
