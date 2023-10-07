Albuquerque, NM Author Publishes Romance Novel
October 07, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTwo Loves, a new book by Martha Karpoff, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Karri Moody, author of Park Hae Jin Does the Kama Sutra or The Sweetest Story Ever Told, her husband Mitchell Moody, and Park Hae Jin, K-drama star, are taken to a hill to be executed but are saved by Karri's quick thinking. Eight people are killed that night. Karri, Mit, and Hae Jin are forced to become their own detectives, models, planners, TV stars, nurses, imposters, comedians, and friends. Lions, Yale, baseball, magic elixirs, Netflix, bravery and inventiveness all come into play as Karri, Hae Jin, and Mit use sex to clarify the future. Love is the only answer.
WARNING: Content for 18+ readers
About the Author
Martha Karpoff worked in Southeast Asia, including the Philippines, Indonesia, and Malaysia, for seven years during the 1980's. Upon returning to the United States, she became a grant writer for three New Mexico Native American tribes. Her proposals were awarded several million dollars for these tribes. Married to a professional facilitator, she herself has some background in facilitation.
During the pandemic, Karpoff watched many K-dramas and especially liked those with Park Hae Jin. She wanted to write a book that went against the stereotype of an older man, younger woman love story. Who better to be the younger man than Mr. Park? She wanted to make those older women smile.
Karpoff has a degree in mathematics, which makes her detail oriented. She likes baseball, which she played on the schoolyard. Karpoff has been through a revolution in the Philippines, blockades in Manila and Cebu, and traveling on convoys in Bosnia.
Two Loves is a 282-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-400-3. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/two-loves/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/two-loves/
