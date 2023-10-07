Jamestown, OH Author Publishes Children's Book
October 07, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Best Christmas Gift EVER, a new book by Dustin Rittenhouse, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
What is the true gift of Christmas? It is not something that can be found under a tree or in Santa's sleigh, but one that can be found on a quiet night long ago, in a manger in Bethlehem… This book tells the whole story of the Nativity in a way that will make children understand the true meaning of Christmas and feel more connected to Jesus.
About the Author
Growing up in Xenia, Ohio, Dustin Rittenhouse and his family did not have much, but there was no shortage of love in their home. He is devoutly Christian, and he and his wife have two daughters together. They reside in Cedarville, Ohio.
The Best Christmas Gift EVER is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7039-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-best-christmas-gift-ever/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-best-christmas-gift-ever/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
