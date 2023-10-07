Dayton Beach, FL Author Publishes Advice for Kids Book
October 07, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHonorable Discharges: Basic Training Children Need to Own before They Leave Home, a new book by Helen Ryan Miles, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
With short stories from her own childhood, Helen Ryan Miles shares wisdom and tips from her parents that she received while growing up. From good manners to utilizing knowledge as a tool for empowerment, Miles shares practical wisdoms that were significant then and remain relevant now and into the future. In addition, skills in parenting that will help your child grow with compassion, respect, and consideration for others.
About the Author
Helen Ryan Miles enjoys reading autobiographies and political commentary. On occasion, her opinions appear as reader's editorials in her local newspaper. She likes working puzzles as well as attending fairs and festivals. In recent years, her passion for beautification in both public and private spaces has re-awakened, having once served with her mother on the local community development board of her city. She was active in her church's feeding program (We Feed) and for many years the liaison between the Hope Fellowship Church (Daytona Beach) food pantry, local grocers, and Second Harvest Food Bank. Years of service as a classroom teacher and school social worker have afforded her unique perspectives with regard to the academic and social needs of children and young adults. Miles is the author of two other books, Our Best and Most Accomplished, and Cotton-Candy Hair.
Honorable Discharges: Basic Training Children Need to Own before They Leave Home is a 94-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1174-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/honorable-discharges-basic-training-children-need-to-own-before-they-leave-home/
