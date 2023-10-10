Kissimmee, FL Author Publishes Short Story Mysteries
October 10, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Miles Mitchell Mysteries: A Private Eye At A Magical Place, a new book by A.A. Forringer, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Miles Mitchell is a Private Investigator with a Lifetime Pass to the most Magical Place on Earth. Miles handles cases in, around and about the most popular vacation spot in Florida. Having grown up in the parks he not only knows the geography of the parks, but trivia and history that helps him untangle quandaries, problems, and dilemmas. People call Miles to do surveillance, find missing persons and things and tries to figure out why some vloggers just can't get along. Just don't call him to find your son Nemo, a girl missing a glass slipper or a magic feather, he hates those calls.
The Miles Mitchell Mysteries is a collection of short stories; a bit of noir, inside stories and minutiae of one of the most popular travel locations in the world.
About the Author
A.A. Forringer has been involved in law enforcement, private security, and military intelligence for his entire adult life, including some time as a private investigator. He currently has a role at the largest theme park in the Orlando area.
The Miles Mitchell Mysteries: A Private Eye At A Magical Place is a 98-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-296-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-miles-mitchell-mysteries-a-private-eye-at-a-magical-place/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-miles-mitchell-mysteries-a-private-eye-at-a-magical-place/
