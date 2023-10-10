Yukon, OK Author Publishes Spiritual Memoir
October 10, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Long Road Home, a new book by TH Cyrus, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Many of us take this journey in life daily, and sometimes we are not sure where we are going or where we will end up. The Long Road Home captures Theron H Cyrus's journey throughout his life. It captures his pain, tears, achievements, triumphs, and failures.
It tells of his spirituality and driving force within to succeed. When Cyrus fell, he got up. When he abandoned God, He did not give up on Cyrus, and restored him to his place in His Kingdom. This book is a must read, especially for those who may have fallen and are wondering how to get back up!
About the Author
The fourth of his parents' five children, Theron H Cyrus was born into a poor family with an uncompromising Christian faith, and a strong belief in service to God and their fellowmen. His mother was saved before he was born. Though they were poor, Theron grew up in a home filled with laughter and love.
Taught to pray and love God, he gave his life to Christ at the age of 14 and began to exercise his Christian faith and beliefs. This has continually been a driving force in his life and what has made him the man he is today.
Theron enjoys reading and studying the Bible. It gave him the foundation in his military service, his daily life, and in the love for his family.
The Long Road Home is a 222-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-460-5. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/the-long-road-home/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us